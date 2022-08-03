Which teams are playing in this year’s NFL Hall of Fame Game?

The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars will be playing in the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on Thursday, August 4.

The Raiders are coming off of a 10-7 season that ended with a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC wild-card round. The Jaguars finished 3-14 and selected Travon Walker with the first overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Jacksonville hired Doug Pederson as head coach in the offseason.

Don’t expect many of the starters to play for either team. The Jaguars have already announced that second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence will not play Thursday. The Raiders have yet to make any announcements of players sitting out the game.

2022 NFL HOF game: Raiders vs. Jaguars

Date: Thursday, August 4

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, OH

Odds: Raiders (-115); Jaguars (-105)

Despite making the playoffs in 2021 and added Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams during the offseason, the Raiders are still a +650 longshot to win the AFC West, betting at +2000 to win the AFC and +4000 to win the Super Bowl on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Jaguars are betting at +700 to win the AFC South, +6500 to win the AFC and +13000 to win Super Bowl LVI.