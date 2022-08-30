How to watch Hard Knocks Detroit Lions episode 4 via live stream

The Detroit Lions Hard Knocks season continues on Tuesday, August 30. This will be the fourth episode of the season and should see the Lions playing in their final preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the prep that leads up to it. This will be the final chance for roster bubble candidates to impress and stay on the roster. The action will get started at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.

Speaking of impressing, backup quarterback David Blough improved in last week’s episode, and it may have been enough to save his job. Detroit won their first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts in this episode, and we got to see our first Dan Campbell victory speech. The player spotlight this week focused on third-string running back hopeful Craig Reynolds and his relationship with his brother.

Hard Knocks: Lions, episode 4 live stream

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: HBO

Live stream: HBO Max

The Lions do end up losing against the Steelers in their final preseason contest but keep an eye on early plays by Aidan Hutchinson, who ate up the Pittsburgh offensive line. We should get more player perspectives as we near roster cut-down day, which happened on Tuesday, August 30.