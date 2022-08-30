 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Hard Knocks Detroit Lions episode 4 via live stream

We go over how to watch the fourth episode of the HBO series on Tuesday night.

By TeddyRicketson

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions looks on during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions Hard Knocks season continues on Tuesday, August 30. This will be the fourth episode of the season and should see the Lions playing in their final preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the prep that leads up to it. This will be the final chance for roster bubble candidates to impress and stay on the roster. The action will get started at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.

Speaking of impressing, backup quarterback David Blough improved in last week’s episode, and it may have been enough to save his job. Detroit won their first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts in this episode, and we got to see our first Dan Campbell victory speech. The player spotlight this week focused on third-string running back hopeful Craig Reynolds and his relationship with his brother.

Hard Knocks: Lions, episode 4 live stream

Start time: 10 p.m. ET
TV channel: HBO
Live stream: HBO Max

The Lions do end up losing against the Steelers in their final preseason contest but keep an eye on early plays by Aidan Hutchinson, who ate up the Pittsburgh offensive line. We should get more player perspectives as we near roster cut-down day, which happened on Tuesday, August 30.

More From DraftKings Nation