When does Hard Knocks: Lions episode 4 start?

The Detroit Lions Hard Knocks season continues on Tuesday, August 30 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO. This will be the fourth episode of the season and should see the Lions playing in their final preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. We typically get to see a snapshot into the personal lives of one of the guys on the team, so that will likely also be something to watch. This will be the final chance for roster bubble candidates to impress and stay on the roster.

Hard Knocks: Lions, Episode 4 start time

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: HBO

Live stream: HBO Max

We saw head coach Dan Cambell at the top of the iceberg after a win last week against the Indianapolis Colts. How will that affect the coach in practice leading up to the game against the Steelers? How will he handle ending the preseason on a loss?

