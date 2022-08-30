Top storylines to follow heading into Episode 4 of Hard Knocks: Lions

Episode 4 of the HBO series “Hard Knocks” airs on Tuesday, August 30 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO. We’ve seen an inside look at some of the key members of the Detroit Lions — Jared Goff, D’Andre Swift, No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft Aidan Hutchinson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and many more training camp fan favorites. This episode will see the Lions take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in their final preseason game.

Hard Knocks: Lions, Episode 4 storylines

What will happen to Obinna Eze?

Eze was on the roster bubble as we began last weekend’s episode and was shown struggling in the offense. He has become a fan favorite after he praised Memphis and why he chose to go there for college ball. Is he going to be this year’s favorite that gets cut?

Who will earn that coveted roster spot?

This episode should show the final preseason game between the Lions and the Steelers. Which rookie will have the performance needed to secure their spot on the 53-man roster? While we will know the answer for who makes the roster before the episode drops, it will be interesting to see the footage that led to the decisions.