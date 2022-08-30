 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

San Francisco 49ers roster cuts, updates following 2022 training camp

NFL training camp is underway and rosters will be pared down to the 53-player maximum. We’ll break down the moves as the San Francisco 49ers sort out their roster decisions.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan gestures in the first half during the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers will be debut a new starting quarterback this season in Trey Lance, the third overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. Despite the change odds makers are still high on the 49ers with an over/under of 10 wins at DraftKings Sportsbooks.

Going into the final days of preseason one of the big position battles on the 49ers offense will be at running back, where Trey Sermon, a third-round pick in 2021, is battling with rookies Tyrion Davis-Price and Jordan Mason.

Here, we’ll keep track of roster cuts for the San Francisco 49ers and what it means for the betting and fantasy football landscape ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

San Francisco 49ers roster news

Notable names

TBD

Full list of roster cuts

August 30

  • FB Josh Hokit
  • WR KeeSean Johnson
  • WR Austin Mack
  • TE Tanner Hudson
  • OL Sam Schlueter
  • OL Dohnovan West
  • DL Tomasi Laulile
  • DT Robert Nkemdiche
  • LB Jeremiah Gemmel
  • CB Darqueze Dennard
  • CB Ka’dar Hollman
  • CB Ken Crawley
  • DB Leon O’Neal

