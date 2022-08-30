Chicago Bears roster cuts, updates following 2022 training camp

The Chicago Bears will head into the season with a new head coach, Matt Eberflus, and quarterback Justin Fields now firmly entrenched as the starter. One of the big roster battles in the final days of preseason will be finding the final groups of players Fields will be throwing to at wide receiver.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Bears with an over/under of 6.5 wins this year.

Here, we’ll keep track of roster cuts for the Chicago Bears and what it means for the betting and fantasy football landscape ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Chicago Bears roster news

Notable names

TBD

Full list of roster cuts

August 30

FB Jake Bargas

WR Dazz Newsome

WR Kevin Shaa

TE Rysen John

OT Julie’n Davenport

C Corey Dublin

DT LaCale London

DL Carson Taylor

LB Christian Albright

LB C.J. Avery

LB Noah Dawkins

LB Javin White*

CB BoPete Keyes

DB Michael Joseph*

DB Jayson Stanley

S Jon Alexander

* — Denotes a player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list.