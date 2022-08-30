Chicago Bears roster cuts, updates following 2022 training camp

The Chicago Bears will head into the season with a new head coach, Matt Eberflus, and quarterback Justin Fields now firmly entrenched as the starter. One of the big roster battles in the final days of preseason will be finding the final groups of players Fields will be throwing to at wide receiver.
DraftKings Sportsbook has the Bears with an over/under of 6.5 wins this year.
Here, we’ll keep track of roster cuts for the Chicago Bears and what it means for the betting and fantasy football landscape ahead of the 2022 NFL season.
Chicago Bears roster news
Notable names
TBD
Full list of roster cuts
August 30
- FB Jake Bargas
- WR Dazz Newsome
- WR Kevin Shaa
- TE Rysen John
- OT Julie’n Davenport
- C Corey Dublin
- DT LaCale London
- DL Carson Taylor
- LB Christian Albright
- LB C.J. Avery
- LB Noah Dawkins
- LB Javin White*
- CB BoPete Keyes
- DB Michael Joseph*
- DB Jayson Stanley
- S Jon Alexander
* — Denotes a player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list.