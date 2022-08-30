 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chicago Bears roster cuts, updates following 2022 training camp

NFL training camp is underway and rosters will be pared down to the 53-player maximum. We’ll break down the moves as the Chicago Bears sort out their roster decisions.

NFL: Chicago Bears Training Camp Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears will head into the season with a new head coach, Matt Eberflus, and quarterback Justin Fields now firmly entrenched as the starter. One of the big roster battles in the final days of preseason will be finding the final groups of players Fields will be throwing to at wide receiver.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Bears with an over/under of 6.5 wins this year.

Here, we’ll keep track of roster cuts for the Chicago Bears and what it means for the betting and fantasy football landscape ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Chicago Bears roster news

Notable names

TBD

Full list of roster cuts

August 30

  • FB Jake Bargas
  • WR Dazz Newsome
  • WR Kevin Shaa
  • TE Rysen John
  • OT Julie’n Davenport
  • C Corey Dublin
  • DT LaCale London
  • DL Carson Taylor
  • LB Christian Albright
  • LB C.J. Avery
  • LB Noah Dawkins
  • LB Javin White*
  • CB BoPete Keyes
  • DB Michael Joseph*
  • DB Jayson Stanley
  • S Jon Alexander

* — Denotes a player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list.

