Cincinnati Bengals roster cuts, updates following 2022 training camp

The Cincinnati Bengals appeared locked and ready to defend their AFC Championship in 2022. Many of the positions on the team are solidified and key free agents joined the roster this offseason. It’s no surprise that the odds makers feel good enough about the Bengals for them to have an over/under of 10 wins on DraftKings Sportsbook.

In the final week of preseason, keep an eye on roster battles at backup wide receiver and third-team running back for Cincinnati.

Here, we’ll keep track of roster cuts for the Cincinnati Bengals and what it means for the betting and fantasy football landscape ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Cincinnati Bengals roster news

Notable names

TBD

Full list of roster cuts

August 30