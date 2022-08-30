 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Buffalo Bills roster cuts, updates following 2022 training camp

NFL training camp is underway and rosters will be pared down to the 53-player maximum. We’ll break down the moves as the Buffalo Bills sort out their roster decisions.

By DKNation Staff
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills are one of the favorites to win Super Bowl LVII, they are currently the favorite at +550 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Usually that means there aren’t many tough roster decisions to make going into the final week of the offseason.

But keep an eye on the tight end position where second-year pro Quinton Morris is battling O.J. Howard for that No. 2 spot behind Dawson Knox.

Here, we’ll keep track of roster cuts for the Buffalo Bills and what it means for the betting and fantasy football landscape ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Buffalo Bills roster news

Notable names

  • Tavon Austin, WR

Austin, after a few years of hype, has lost all luster and is now just trying to hang on in the NFL.

Full list of roster cuts

August 30

  • WR Tavon Austin
  • WR Neil Pau’u
  • TE Jalen Wydermyer
  • OT Derek Kerstetter
  • OT Tanner Owen
  • OG Jacob Capra
  • OG Jordan Simmons
  • DE Daniel Joseph
  • LB Marquel Lee
  • DB Olaijah Griffin
  • DB Tim Harris
  • DB Jordan Miller
  • DB Josh Thomas
  • P Matt Araiza
  • P Matt Haack

