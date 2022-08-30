Cleveland Browns roster cuts, updates following 2022 training camp

There have been few teams with more turmoil during camp than the Cleveland Browns. First there was the situation with Deshaun Watson’s suspension, which has finally been settled at 11 games. Then running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade, which the Browns management has said they are not interested in doing.

Despite all this the Browns win total is at a respectable 8.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

In the final days of preseason there will be decisions made on roster battles at No. 3 running back and backup wide receiver where a season-ending injury to Jakeem Grant has opened up a spot.

Here, we’ll keep track of roster cuts for the Cleveland Browns and what it means for the betting and fantasy football landscape ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Cleveland Browns roster news

August 30

WR Ja’Marcus Bradley

WR Derrick Dillon

WR Travell Harris

WR Javon Wims

TE Marcus Santos-Silva

OT Wyatt Miller

OT Elijah Nkansah*

OT Ben Petrula

DE Curtis Weaver

DT Sheldon Day

DT Glen Logan

LB Silas Kelly

CB Parnell Motley

DB Reggie Robinson

S Luther Kirk IV

S Jovante Moffatt

P Joseph Charlton

* — Denotes a player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list.