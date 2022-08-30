Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster cuts, updates following 2022 training camp

With Tom Brady back for one more year (at least?), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the second-best odds to win Super Bowl, according to DraftKings Sportsbook (+750). They are loaded at the skill positions, and it’s possible we will see the Bucs cut one backup running back, either Giovani Bernard or Ke’Shawn Vaughn, prior to the start of the season.

Here, we’ll keep track of roster cuts for the Buccaneers and what it means for the betting and fantasy football landscape ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster news

Notable names

WR Tyler Johnson

Johnson has been an integral part of the Bucs receiving core the last two seasons, but the addition of Julio Jones, the quick healing of Chris Godwin and the explosive deep threat from Scotty Miller pushed Johnson out.

Full list of roster cuts

August 30

WR Kameron Brown

WR Cyril Grayson*

WR Tyler Johnson

WR Vyncint Smith

TE Ben Beise

TE Bug Howard

OL Curtis Blackwell

OL Jonathan Hubbard

LB JoJo Ozougwu

S Troy Warner

DB Ross Cockrell

* — Denotes a player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list.