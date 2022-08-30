 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arizona Cardinals roster cuts, updates following 2022 training camp

NFL training camp is underway and rosters will be pared down to the 53-player maximum. We’ll break down the moves as the Arizona Cardinals sort out their roster decisions.

Arizona Cardinals Training Camp Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Between Kyler Murray’s contract saga and DeAndre Hopkins’ six-game suspension, the offseason wasn’t short on drama for the Arizona Cardinals. As they now prepare for the upcoming season, Arizona has +400 odds to win the NFC West and +4000 odds to win the Super Bowl, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

There are just a few days left before Arizona has to trim its roster to 53 players. The Cardinals are expected to move on from 2019 second-round wideout Andy Isabella, whom they tried to trade during the spring.

Here, we’ll keep track of roster cuts for the Arizona Cardinals and what it means for the betting and fantasy football landscape ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Arizona Cardinals roster news

Notable names

TBD

Full list of roster cuts

August 30

  • RB T.J. Pledger
  • RB Ronnie Rivers
  • WR Marcell Ateman
  • TE Josh Hokit
  • TE Deon Yelder
  • OL Koda Martin
  • OL Haggai Ndubuisi
  • DL Kingsley Keke
  • LB Jessie Lemonier
  • LB Joe Walker
  • CB Darrell Baker Jr.
  • CB Breon Borders
  • CB Cortez Davis
  • CB Josh Jackson
  • P Nolan Cooney

