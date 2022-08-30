Washington Commanders roster cuts, updates following 2022 training camp

The Washington Commanders will begin their first season under their new moniker after spending two seasons as the Washington Football Team. They missed out on the playoffs last season, finishing third in the NFC East with a 7-10 record. Ron Rivera is looking to improve on that, and it starts with bringing in veteran quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason after he spent a year with the Colts.

While almost every defensive starter is returning for 2022, the Commanders will also see offensive staples like J.D. McKissic and Antonio Gibson coming back, as well as the addition of third-round pick Brian Robinson, who we hope can recover quickly from gunshot wounds suffered while being robbed. DraftKings Sportsbook has the over/under on wins set at 8 for the Commanders headed into next season.

Here, we’ll keep track of roster cuts for the Commanders and what it means for the betting and fantasy football landscape ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

