Minnesota Vikings roster cuts, updates following 2022 training camp

After missing the playoffs for the last two seasons in a row, the Vikings decided Mike Zimmer wasn’t getting the job done and opted to cut him loose almost immediately after the 2021 season was finished. They brought in Kevin O’Connell to take his place, hoping he could bring some of that magic that won the Rams a championship as he spent two seasons in Los Angeles as the offensive coordinator.

Kirk Cousins returns as the starting quarterback after he and the Vikings agreed to a one-year extension guaranteed for $35 million. He’ll have plenty of options to throw to with the likes of Adam Thielen and rising star Justin Jefferson leading the receiving corps. Dalvin Cook returns as the first choice in the backfield.

Minnesota finished last season with a record of 8-9, but DraftKings Sportsbook has their over/under win total set to nine this year. They’ll look to beat that and return to the playoffs, especially with a fresh perspective with O’Connell at the helm.

Here, we’ll keep track of roster cuts for the Vikings and what it means for the betting and fantasy football landscape ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Vikings roster news

Notable names

TBD

Full list of roster cuts

August 30

FB Jake Bargas

WR Thomas Hennigan*

WR Myron Mitchell

WR Albert Wilson

TE Shaun Beyer

OT Timon Parris

DL Tyarise Stevenson

DL Jullian Taylor*

LB Andre Mintze

CB Harrison Hand

CB Tye Smith

P Jordan Berry

* — Denotes a player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list.