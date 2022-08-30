 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tennessee Titans roster cuts, updates following 2022 training camp

NFL training camp is underway and rosters will be pared down to the 53-player maximum. We’ll break down the moves as the Tennessee Titans sort out their roster decisions.

NFL: Tennesee Titans Training Camp George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans are coming off of another AFC South Division title and could be approaching their final year with Ryan Tannehill at quarterback.

Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry’s roles are solidified for the upcoming season and that’s a big reason why DraftKings Sportsbook has the Titans under/over win total at nine.

Going into the Titans final game there are still questions about quarterback depth behind Tannehill and rookie Malik Willis and who will fill the final two spots at wide receiver.

Here, we’ll keep track of roster cuts for the Titans and what it means for the betting and fantasy football landscape ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Titans roster news

Notable names

TBD

Full list of roster cuts

August 30

  • RB Jordan Wilkins
  • WR Terry Godwin
  • WR Brandon Lewis
  • WR Josh Malone
  • TE Briley Moore
  • C Daniel Munyer
  • OL Carson Green
  • DL Haskell Garrett
  • LB Justin Lawler
  • CB Shakur Brown
  • DB Elijah Benton
  • DB Terrell Bonds
  • DB Deante Burton
  • DB Shyheim Carter
  • DB Michael Griffin
  • P Brett Kern

