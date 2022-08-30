Tennessee Titans roster cuts, updates following 2022 training camp

The Tennessee Titans are coming off of another AFC South Division title and could be approaching their final year with Ryan Tannehill at quarterback.

Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry’s roles are solidified for the upcoming season and that’s a big reason why DraftKings Sportsbook has the Titans under/over win total at nine.

Going into the Titans final game there are still questions about quarterback depth behind Tannehill and rookie Malik Willis and who will fill the final two spots at wide receiver.

Here, we’ll keep track of roster cuts for the Titans and what it means for the betting and fantasy football landscape ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Titans roster news

Notable names

TBD

Full list of roster cuts

August 30