Houston Texans roster cuts, updates following 2022 training camp

NFL training camp is underway and rosters will be pared down to the 53-player maximum. We’ll break down the moves as the Houston Texans sort out their roster decisions.

There’s still a lot of work to be done with the Houston Texans roster. The rebuild is in progress and new head coach Lovie Smith will be asked to bring along a lot of promising young talent.

The future might be promising, but the present is going to be a struggle. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Texans over/under wins total set at 4.5.

Houston played their final preseason game Thursday against the San Francisco 49ers. Backup spots at running back and wide receiver were still being determined.

Here, we’ll keep track of roster cuts for the Texans and what it means for the betting and fantasy football landscape ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Texans roster news

Notable names

Full list of roster cuts

August 30

  • RB B.J. Emmons
  • FB Andy Janovich
  • WR Chad Beebe
  • WR Davion Davis
  • OL Myron Cunningham
  • DE Jordan Jenkins
  • DL Damion Daniels
  • LB Tae Davis
  • LS Harrison Elliott
  • K Matt Ammendola

