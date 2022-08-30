Seattle Seahawks roster cuts, updates following 2022 training camp

The Seattle Seahawks are in the middle of a rebuild. The blockbuster trade of Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos gave the Seahawks solid draft capital to start the process. One of the bigger roster battles has been settled as Geno Smith has been named the opening-day starter.

Regardless of quarterback, the Seahawks are expected to struggle. DraftKings Sportsbook has their over/under for wins at 5.5.

The final spots at wide receiver are open and the final preseason game could determine who will fill them.

Here, we’ll keep track of roster cuts for the Seahawks and what it means for the betting and fantasy football landscape ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Seahawks roster news

Notable names

TBD

Full list of roster cuts

August 30