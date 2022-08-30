New Orleans Saints roster cuts, updates following 2022 training camp

The New Orleans Saints continue their big transition. The Drew Brees-Sean Payton era of Saints football is officially in the past. New coach Dennis Allen will lean on his defense, the skills of Alvin Kamara and the hope that quarterback Jameis Winston is healthy after suffering a torn ACL last season.
The bettors are uncertain about the Saints and DraftKings Sportsbook has set the over/under at 8.5.
New Orleans looks solidified on offense, so the Saints biggest roster battles will be at offensive and defensive line.
Here, we’ll keep track of roster cuts for the Saints and what it means for the betting and fantasy football landscape ahead of the 2022 NFL season.
Saints roster news
Notable names
TBD
Trades
- DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has been traded to the Eagles.
Full list of roster cuts
August 30
- QB K.J. Costello
- RB Devine Ozigbo
- WR Kevin White
- WR Easop Winston Jr.
- TE Chris Herndon
- OT Sage Doxtater
- DL T.J. Carter
- DE Scott Patchan
- DT Jaleel Johnson
- DB Jordan Brown
- DB Jack Koerner
- DB Dylan Mabin
- DB Isaiah Pryor*
- DB Bryce Thompson
- K John Parker Romo
* — Denotes a player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list.