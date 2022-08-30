New Orleans Saints roster cuts, updates following 2022 training camp

The New Orleans Saints continue their big transition. The Drew Brees-Sean Payton era of Saints football is officially in the past. New coach Dennis Allen will lean on his defense, the skills of Alvin Kamara and the hope that quarterback Jameis Winston is healthy after suffering a torn ACL last season.

The bettors are uncertain about the Saints and DraftKings Sportsbook has set the over/under at 8.5.

New Orleans looks solidified on offense, so the Saints biggest roster battles will be at offensive and defensive line.

Here, we’ll keep track of roster cuts for the Saints and what it means for the betting and fantasy football landscape ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Saints roster news

Notable names

TBD

Trades

DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has been traded to the Eagles.

Full list of roster cuts

August 30

QB K.J. Costello

RB Devine Ozigbo

WR Kevin White

WR Easop Winston Jr.

TE Chris Herndon

OT Sage Doxtater

DL T.J. Carter

DE Scott Patchan

DT Jaleel Johnson

DB Jordan Brown

DB Jack Koerner

DB Dylan Mabin

DB Isaiah Pryor*

DB Bryce Thompson

K John Parker Romo

* — Denotes a player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list.