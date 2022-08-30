Los Angeles Rams roster cuts, updates following 2022 training camp

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a huge season that saw them secure their second-ever Super Bowl championship with a 23-20 win over the Bengals. They also house arguably the best wide receiver in the league, as Cooper Kupp had a banner year, shattering his previous records as he caught 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was awarded the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year as well as the Super Bowl MVP honors for his impressive play.

The Rams will look to defend their title this season, hoping to build on their 12-5 finish last year that saw them at the top of the NFC West. DraftKings Sportsbook has their over/under on wins set at 10.5 for the regular season, and they’ll hope to be able to recreate the magic they found last year as they signed Matthew Stafford to a four-year contract extension earlier this year.

Here, we’ll keep track of roster cuts for the Rams and what it means for the betting and fantasy football landscape ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Rams roster news

Notable names

TBD

Full list of roster cuts

August 30

QB Luis Perez

RB Raymond Calais

RB A.J. Rose

WR Warren Jackson*

WR J.J. Koski*

TE Kendall Blanton

TE Jamal Pettigrew

OT Adrian Ealy

DB Caesar Dancy-Williams

DB Jairon McVea

P Cameron Dicker

* — Denotes a player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list.