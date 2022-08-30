Las Vegas Raiders roster cuts, updates following 2022 training camp

After a turbulent 2021 season that still saw Las Vegas make it into the playoffs, the Raiders put in some work through the offseason and will be eyeing a deeper run next season. The Jon Gruden days are over as the Raiders hired former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to take the reins as head coach going forward.

The Raiders finished 10-7 last season, good for second in the AFC West and their best record since 2016 when they went 12-4. They made it to the playoffs last year, but lost to the Bengals in the Wild Card game. DraftKings Sportsbook has their over/under on wins set at 8.5 ahead of this season.

The offense already got significantly better with the signing of Davante Adams after he refused a franchise tag with the Packers. Adams signed a five-year deal with the Raiders worth over $140 million, making it one of the biggest WR contracts in the league. Pairing up with guys like Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow, and Keelan Cole could make for a dangerous offense with Derek Carr pulling the strings at quarterback.

Here, we’ll keep track of roster cuts for the Raiders and what it means for the betting and fantasy football landscape ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Raiders roster news

Notable names

RB Kenyan Drake

Drake received a nice contract from Jon Gruden and company in free agency before the 2021 season, but it looked like a bad signing then and now it looks even worse.

Full list of roster cuts

August 30