New England Patriots roster cuts, updates following 2022 training camp

The New England Patriots haven’t made it past the Wild Card round since 2018, when they lost Super Bowl LIII to the Los Angeles Rams. They finished second in the AFC East last season, led by quarterback Mac Jones. The rookie had a solid first season, throwing for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns, leading the Pats to 10 wins before they were blown out by the Bills in their Wild Card game. DraftKings Sportsbook has their over/under set at 8.5 ahead of next season, indicating that a carbon copy of last season might still be considered a success.

The offense will need a little extra boost this season as the Pats lost their longtime offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Josh McDaniels, who took the head coaching job in Las Vegas. Mac Jones will have to adjust to someone else other than McDaniels in his ear, but he’ll be armed with some new targets to throw to including former Dolphins WR DeVante Parker and rookie WR Tyquan Thornton.

Here, we’ll keep track of roster cuts for the Patriots and what it means for the betting and fantasy football landscape ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

