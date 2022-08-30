Carolina Panthers roster cuts, updates following 2022 training camp

The Carolina Panthers are looking to get back into the postseason for the first time since 2017, and they’ll hope to do just that led by their new quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Panthers are coming off a season that saw a lot of bouncing around between quarterbacks with Sam Darnold, Cam Newton, and P.J. Walker all spending time under center throughout the campaign.

The signing of Mayfield should help bring some stability to the Panthers offense, as they’re projected to see an improvement with their O/U total coming in at 6.5 ahead of this season at DraftKings Sportsbook. They’ve finished the last three seasons straight with just five wins as they’ve struggled to find any footing in the NFC South in recent years.

Matt Rhule will hope that Christian McCaffrey will be able to stay healthy for the full season, as both his 2020 and 2021 seasons were severely hampered due to injury. If they want to make a run at the playoffs, they’ll need to rely on CMC to help get them there.

Here, we’ll keep track of roster cuts for the Panthers and what it means for the betting and fantasy football landscape ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

