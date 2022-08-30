 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Green Bay Packers roster cuts, updates following 2022 training camp

NFL training camp is underway and rosters will be pared down to the 53-player maximum. We’ll break down the moves as the Green Bay Packers sort out their roster decisions.

By Erik Buchinger
The Green Bay Packers have high expectation for themselves yet again as the favorites in the NFC North, and their win total on DraftKings Sportsbook is set at 11. The battle for receptions among the wide receivers should be interesting to track leading up to the regular season as the Packers try to replace Davante Adams, who might be the best player at the position in the league.

Here, we’ll keep track of roster cuts for the Packers and what it means for the betting and fantasy football landscape ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Packers roster news

Notable names

TBD

Full list of roster cuts

August 30

  • RB B.J. Baylor
  • WR Danny Davis
  • WR Malik Taylor*
  • TE Dominique Dafney
  • OG Cole Schneider
  • OG George Moore
  • C Ty Clary
  • LB Ellis Brooks
  • LB Chauncey Manac
  • LB Randy Ramsey
  • DB Donte Vaughn
  • S Vernon Scott
  • K Gabe Brkic*
  • LS Steven Wirtel

* — Denotes a player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list.

