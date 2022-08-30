Green Bay Packers roster cuts, updates following 2022 training camp

The Green Bay Packers have high expectation for themselves yet again as the favorites in the NFC North, and their win total on DraftKings Sportsbook is set at 11. The battle for receptions among the wide receivers should be interesting to track leading up to the regular season as the Packers try to replace Davante Adams, who might be the best player at the position in the league.

Here, we’ll keep track of roster cuts for the Packers and what it means for the betting and fantasy football landscape ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Packers roster news

Notable names

TBD

Full list of roster cuts

August 30

RB B.J. Baylor

WR Danny Davis

WR Malik Taylor*

TE Dominique Dafney

OG Cole Schneider

OG George Moore

C Ty Clary

LB Ellis Brooks

LB Chauncey Manac

LB Randy Ramsey

DB Donte Vaughn

S Vernon Scott

K Gabe Brkic*

LS Steven Wirtel

* — Denotes a player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list.