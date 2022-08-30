New York Jets roster cuts, updates following 2022 training camp

The New York Jets have finished at the bottom of the AFC East in five of the past six seasons. They are expected to see the same result in 2022 as they have +2800 odds to win the division according to DraftKings Sportsbook. But with an offense that has plenty of high-upside skill players — Breece Hall, Elijah Moore, Garrett Wilson, etc. — the Jets could be dangerous at times this season. That will depend heavily on how (or if) QB Zach Wilson improves in his second year.

Given the team’s additions at wide receiver, Denzel Mims, a 2020 second-round pick, may be in his final days as a Jet. He is one name to watch as we approach cutdown day on Aug. 30.

Here, we’ll keep track of roster cuts for the Jets and what it means for the betting and fantasy football landscape ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

New York Jets roster news

Notable names

RB Tevin Coleman

Coleman has been a strong and productive player for the Jets, but with Breece Hall and Michael Carter getting drafted the last two years, there wasn’t much room for the veteran.

PUP/NFI list

OL Greg Senat

Full list of roster cuts

August 30