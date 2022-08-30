Jacksonville Jaguars roster cuts, updates following 2022 training camp

Will the Jacksonville Jaguars take a step forward in the second year of the Trevor Lawrence era? There are some intriguing pieces in Duval, with running back Travis Etienne now healthy, and Marvin Jones and free-agent addition Christian Kirk filling out the receiving corps. The Jags are listed at +750 to win the AFC South according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

As the Jaguars trim their roster ahead of the Aug. 30 deadline, they also need to figure out who is going to be their kicker. As of Aug. 26, undrafted free-agent rookie James McCourt, added off waivers from the Chargers earlier this week, is the only kicker on the current roster.

Here, we’ll keep track of roster cuts for the Jaguars and what it means for the betting and fantasy football landscape ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Jacksonville Jaguars roster news

Notable names

RB Ryquell Armstead

Armstead got some fantasy sleeper buzz prior to the 2019 and 2020 seasons, but he ended up missing that latter season in its entirety as multiple bouts of COVID put him in the hospital.

WR Laquon Treadwell

The 2016 first-round draft bust will look to land with his fourth team in as many seasons.

Trades

The Jaguars traded WR Laviska Shenault to the Panthers.

Full list of roster cuts

August 30