New York Giants roster cuts, updates following 2022 training camp

NFL training camp is underway and rosters will be pared down to the 53-player maximum. We’ll break down the moves as the New York Giants sort out their roster decisions.

By DKNation Staff
Cincinnati Bengals v New York Giants Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

It’s another rebuilding season for the New York Giants. New head coach. New general manager. Some new pieces on the roster. Same starting quarterback though. Can Daniel Jones guide this team to even seven wins, a plateau the Giants have reached since 2016? The Giants have +800 odds to win the NFC East according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

As far as notable cut candidates, New York may waive Darius Slayton, the team’s 2020 leader in receiving yards. And after releasing tight end Jordan Akins on Thursday, fourth-round rookie Daniel Bellinger is all but locked in as the Giants’ starting TE come Week 1.

Here, we’ll keep track of roster cuts for the Giants and what it means for the betting and fantasy football landscape ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

New York Giants roster news

Notable names

TBD

PUP/NFI list

  • C Nick Gates
  • OT Matt Peart

Full list of roster cuts

August 30

  • WR Keelan Doss
  • WR Robert Foster
  • WR Bailey Gaither
  • WR Austin Proehl
  • WR Travis Toivonen
  • TE Jeremiah Hall
  • OG Josh Rivas
  • OG Alex Bachman
  • OL Eric Smith
  • C Chris Owens
  • DT Christopher Hinton
  • LB Quincy Roche
  • DB Andrew Adams
  • DB Yusuf Corker
  • DB Olaijah Griffin
  • DB Gavin Heslop
  • DB Michael Jacquet
  • DB Jarrod Wilson
  • K Ryan Santoso

