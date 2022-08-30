Atlanta Falcons roster cuts, updates following 2022 training camp

The rebuild is on at full force for the Atlanta Falcons. They have the longest odds of any team to win their division this season according to DraftKings Sportsbook (+3500). Beyond QB Marcus Mariota, first-round rookie wideout Drake London, and dual-threat weapon Cordarrelle Patterson, there are plenty of spots up for grabs in this offense.

Will former Super Bowl champion Damien Williams or fifth-round rookie Tyler Allgeier claim the backup RB spot behind Patterson? Who among veterans Olamide Zaccheaus, Damiere Byrd and KhaDarel Hodge will become Atlanta’s No. 3 WR? It’s unlikely that all of them will make Atlanta’s final 53-man roster.

Here, we’ll keep track of roster cuts for the Falcons and what it means for the betting and fantasy football landscape ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Falcons roster news

Notable names

Geronimo Allison, WR

Allison had a few moments while spending his first four NFL seasons with the Packers, but he did not catch a pass in three games with the Lions last year.

Auden Tate, WR

Tate’s best year in the NFL came in 2019, as he caught 40 passes for the Bengals. It’s not a good sign for the 25-year-old’s football future that he couldn’t crack Atlanta’s barren receiving corps.

PUP/NFI list

LB Deion Jones

Full list of roster cuts

August 30