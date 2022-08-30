 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Philadelphia Eagles roster cuts, updates following 2022 training camp

NFL training camp is underway and rosters will be pared down to the 53-player maximum. We’ll break down the moves as the Philadelphia Eagles sort out their roster decisions.

By DKNation Staff
New York Jets v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Expectations are high for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. Following a playoff appearance last season, the Eagles bulked up their offseason by trading for wideout A.J. Brown. Third-year starting quarterback Jalen Hurts has all of the pieces necessary to become a true star QB — as long as he can be consistently accurate. The Eagles have +160 odds to win the NFC East, just behind the Cowboys (+140) according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jalen Reagor, the team’s first-round pick from 2020, is battling for a spot in Philly’s receiving corps. Although he is reportedly having a good camp, will it be enough for Reagor to make the final 53-man roster?

Here, we’ll keep track of roster cuts for the Eagles and what it means for the betting and fantasy football landscape ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Philadelphia Eagles roster news

Notable names

S Anthony Harris

PUP/NFI list

  • TE Tyree Jackson
  • OT Brett Toth

Full list of roster cuts

August 30

  • RB DeAndre Torrey
  • WR Keric Wheatfall
  • WR Lance Lenoir
  • OL William Dunkle
  • OT Jarrid Williams
  • LB Ali Fayad
  • DB Jimmy Moreland
  • DB Jared Mayden
  • CB Josh Blackwell
  • S Anthony Harris

