Kansas City Chiefs roster cuts, updates following 2022 training camp

What will the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense look like without Tyreek Hill? For fantasy purposes, that is the pressing question surrounding this team entering the 2022 season. We’ll see if the likes of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling can adequately fill the void. Kansas City is still expected to win the AFC West (+175, per DraftKings Sportsbook), and its +1000 odds to win the 2023 Super Bowl trail only the Bills, Buccaneers and Packers.

With Aug. 30 roster cuts looming, keep an eye on the Chiefs’ backfield, where it seems like veteran Ronald Jones has fallen behind seventh-round rookie Isiah Pacheco on the depth chart. Does that mean RoJo will be visited by “The Turk” before August ends?

Here, we’ll keep track of roster cuts for the Chiefs and what it means for the betting and fantasy football landscape ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Kansas City Chiefs roster news

Notable names

RB Derrick Gore

Gore was waived with an injury settlement after breaking his thumb earlier this month. There were a couple of weeks last season — Week 8 and Week 13, specifically — when he was a fantasy factor.

PUP/NFI list

OT Lucas Niang

WR Justyn Ross

Full list of roster cuts

August 30