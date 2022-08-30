Miami Dolphins roster cuts, updates following 2022 training camp

It should be an exciting autumn for the Miami Dolphins, at least on offense. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle make for an appealing WR combo; now can QB Tua Tagovailoa make it all work? They have +475 odds to win the AFC East according to DraftKings Sportsbook, well behind the Bills (-240). But there is real optimism that Miami can reach the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Fantasy managers have their eyes on the Dolphins’ backfield in training camp. Miami has four notable names — presumed starter Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert coming back from a season-ending injury and Myles Gaskin, who started 10 games last year and has been with the franchise since coming into the league in 2019. Will they all survive the team’s final cuts?

Here, we’ll keep track of roster cuts for the Dolphins and what it means for the betting and fantasy football landscape ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Dolphins roster news

Notable names

Sony Michel — The Dolphins released Michel on Monday evening and are down to their three running backs. Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert are expected to get the bulk of the work with Myles Gaskin also working in.

Mohamed Sanu — The 10-year vet signed with the Dolphins in July. He hasn’t carried any real fantasy significance since 2019.

PUP/NFI list

CB Byron Jones

Full list of roster cuts

August 30