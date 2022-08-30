Dallas Cowboys roster cuts, updates following 2022 training camp

The Dallas Cowboys endured a long winter and spring after their division-winning 2021 season ended with a poor performance at home against the 49ers in the Wild Card Round. Dallas shares the same odds as the Eagles to win the NFC East this year (+150) according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They have the 10th-best odds to win the Super Bowl (+2200), tied with the Eagles and the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.

Here, we’ll keep track of roster cuts for the Cowboys and what it means for the betting and fantasy football landscape ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Cowboys roster news

Notable names

TBD

PUP/NFI list

LB Anthony Barr

LB Damone Clark

WR Dontario Drummond

WR Michael Gallup

Full list of roster cuts

August 30