Report: Kenyan Drake to sign with Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens will bring in running back Kenyan Drake today with the expectation that they will sign him, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Drake was cut by the Raiders, largely die to his contract. The Ravens seem to be worried about their running back room and don’t want the same problems they had last season.

J.K. Dobbins has been practicing but is still ramping up for the season after an ACL injury, while Gis Edwards has yet to come off the PUP list. The Ravens did sign Mike Davis this offseason and Justice Hill is back and apparently healthy, so they do have running backs, but there likely isn’t a starter in that group other than Dobbins or Edwards.

With very little depth at receiver, the Ravens want to be a run-first team, and they need the bodies to pull that off. Drake is a body and will see work in this offense, but Dobbins remains the lead as far as talent goes.