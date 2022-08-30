Tracking notable roster cuts for fantasy football

The 2022 NFL regular season gets going next week on Thursday and teams are done with preseason. On Tuesday, all 32 NFL teams will trim their rosters down to 53 players. With this, we should see plenty of notable names let go and sent into the free agency pool again. Here we’ll be tracking all the latest and notable skill position players who were released prior to the season.

NFL roster cuts 2022: Fantasy football impact

WR Tyler Johnson

Johnson played well as a backup WR with the Buccaneers, but was the odd man out this season. The addition of Julio Jones and the fact that Chris Godwin doesn’t appear to be landing on the PUP list were too much. He will find a roster spot on another team and could have some fantasy value if he can work his way into a starting role.

WR Preston Williams

The Dolphins tried trading Williams, but teams decided to wait until he was cut. Williams has shown ability, but consistency appears to be his trouble. He will land with a new team.

RB Quadree Ollison

Ollison led the Falcons in rushing touchdowns his rookie season, but the team will move on. He should find a spot on a practice squad at worst.

RB Tevin Coleman

The Jets added Michael Carter and Breece Hall in the draft over the last two years, so room was sparse for Coleman.

QB Kellen Mond

The Vikings spent a third round pick on the mobile Mond just last year, but with a new regime in town, the Vikings are cutting bait. Mond will find another opportunity.

RB Phillip Lindsay

Lindsay had been running as the RB3 in Colts camp, but his lack of special teams work doomed him. He should be able to find another team without too much trouble.

RB Sony Michel

Michel was the odd man out on an up and coming Dolphins team that brought in a bunch of new faces at the running back position this offseason. Michel is a productive back who should stick in the league.

WR Mohamed Sanu

Sanu was a longtime Falcons star and reliable receiver, but time has caught up with him at this point. His veteran leadership and consistency might keep him around, but his days as a starter are over.

WR Lynn Bowden

Bowden is a speedster, who shows flash, but he doesn’t do enough other than flash his speed. He’s young and will continue to find chances, especially as a kick returner.

TE OJ Howard

The Bills let go of the former Bucs tight end and never really had a need for another player at the position. With Dawson Knox and Tommy Sweeney, the Bills are good at tight end.

WR Josh Gordon

We all know Gordon’s story and even if this isn’t the end of his NFL career, it sure is close. Sadly, Gordon lost his prime years to addiction.

RB Duke Johnson

Johnson has always been an extremely skilled runner and receiver, but could never find the best fit for his ability. He should find another roster spot, but he’ll be a situational backup at best.

WR Geronimo Allison

Allison had a few moments while spending his first four NFL seasons with the Packers, but he did not catch a pass in three games with the Lions last year.

WR Auden Tate

Tate’s best year in the NFL came in 2019, as he caught 40 passes for the Bengals. It’s not a good sign for the 25-year-old’s football future that he couldn’t crack Atlanta’s barren receiving corps.