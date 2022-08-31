Jalen Reagor traded to Vikings for 7th and conditional 4th-round picks

The Jalen Reagor saga in Philadelphia has come to an end, as the third-year receiver is being traded to the Vikings for a 2023 7th-round pick and a 2024 conditional 4th-round pick, per Adam Schefter.

Reagor will get a fresh start and the Vikings will get a highly touted receiver that hasn’t lived up to expectations. Reagor was drafted in 2020 with the 21st overall pick, but ended his Eagles career with just 64 receptions for 695 yards and three touchdowns in 28 games played.

There was some positive news out of camp concerning Reagor, but it also was fleeting. He’s worth keeping around in dynasty leagues, but his redraft value is low, as he isn’t guaranteed any work in Minnesota behind Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.