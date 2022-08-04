Jaguars vs. Raiders: How to watch 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game, live stream, start time, more

NBC will be broadcasting the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff is set for Thursday at 8 p.m. ET from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

The Raiders are looking to build off of their 10-7 season that ended with a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the wild-card round of the AFC Playoffs. Las Vegas added another explosive weapon to its passing game in the offseason with the acquisition of Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams.

The Jaguars finished 3-14, the worst record in the League for the second consecutive season. Doug Pederson, who led the Philadelphia Eagles to a win in Super Bowl LII, was hired to as head coach in the offseason. The Jaguars drafted defensive end Travon Walker with the first overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft and continue to build around second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Las Vegas is a 1-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is at 30.5. Don’t expect many starters to be in uniform Thursday. Jacksonville has already announced that Lawrence will not play.

Jaguars vs. Raiders

Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream link: NBC Live Stream, NBC app

Moneyline odds: Jaguars -105, Raiders -115

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online on the NBC Live Stream or with the NBC app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, however, you need to have a cable log-in with access to NBC to access the live stream. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.