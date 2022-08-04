Raiders vs. Jaguars: TV channel, game time, how to watch 2022 NFL Hall of Fame game

After months of waiting, Americans can finally breathe easy again because football is back on Thursday night. The preseason kicks off with the annual Hall of Fame Game, this time it’ll be the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the Las Vegas Raiders. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. and it can be seen on NBC and streamed on Peacock.

The Jags will be entering a new era with Doug Pederson as head coach. The Super Bowl champion is replacing Urban Meyer, who found himself in controversy after controversy during his brief NFL stint. Former first overall pick Trevor Lawrence is back, though he won’t be playing in the HOF game. Neither will his college teammate, RB Travis Etienne, who missed his entire rookie campaign with an injury. Jags backup QB C.J. Beathard also won’t be able to play due to an injury, meaning former Oregon State QB Jake Luton will get the majority of reps under center. This is the second time that Jacksonville will be featured in the Hall of Fame Game, with the last time coming in 1995. The Jags lost that contest 20-14 to the Carolina Panthers.

The Raiders also saw a change in leadership, hiring longtime Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to be their new head coach. It’s unlikely any of their big names like Derek Carr or new star WR Devante Adams hit the field Thursday, but it will be a good chance for fans to see the depth pieces the team has in place. This marks the fourth appearance for the franchise in the Hall of Fame Game, most recently having played in 2006. The Raiders are 3-0 in their other appearances in Canton, though this is the first time they roll into town under the banner of Sin City.

Raiders vs. Jaguars: TV Info

Game date: Thursday, August 4

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC/Peacock

The Raiders are a slight favorite, with a two-point spread in their favor. On the moneyline, Las Vegas is going off at -135 while Jacksonville is +115 as of Wednesday afternoon. The point total is pretty low, understandably, currently sitting at 30.5.