Who is being inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame this year?

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Enshrinement will take place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, beginning at noon ET on Saturday, August 6. It will be televised on ESPN and the NFL Network.
The newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame came from a roster of up to 19 Finalists. The Finalists include 15 Modern-Era Player Nominees, one Coach/Contributor Nominee and up to three Seniors Nominees.
Here’s a look at the list of inductees for the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
Class of 2022
- Tony Boselli: The tackle played for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 1995-01. He was a first-team All-Pro OT for three straight seasons.
- Cliff Branch: The wideout played for the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders from 1972-85. Branch made 501 catches for 8,685 yards and 67 TDs in his career. He won three Super Bowls and was an All-Pro three times.
- LeRoy Butler: The Packers safety played for Green Bay from 1990-01. He helped the Packers win the Super Bowl in 1997 against the New England Patriots. Butler was a four-time All-Pro safety and also on the All-Decade Team for the ‘90s.
- Sam Mills: The linebacker played for the New Orleans Saints (86-94) and Carolina Panthers (95-97) in his NFL career. He passed away in 2005 due to intestinal cancer. Millers was a All-Pro and All-NFC player three times in his career.
- Bryant Young: Young spent his entire career wit the San Francisco 49ers, winning one Super Bowl. He was a four-time Pro-Bowler and on the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 1990s.
- Richard Seymour: Seymour spent most of his career with the New England Patriots from 2001-08. The defensive end also played for the Oakland Raiders to end his career from 2009-12. Seymour is a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots. He was selected first-team All-Pro three straight seasons from 03-05. Seymour was also named to the NFL’s All-Deaced team for the 2000s.
- Dick Vermeil: Vermeil was head coach three teams in his NFL career, the Philadelphia Eagles (76-82), St. Louis Rams (97-99) and Kansas City Chiefs (01-05). He won Super Bowl XXXIV while coaching the Rams, defeating the Tennessee Titans 23-16. Vermeil also won NFL Coach of the Year in 1999.
- Art McNally: McNally was an on-field NFL official/referee from 1959-1967 and served in an administrative capacity in the NFL and other pro football leagues from 1968 until 2015. He introduced replay.