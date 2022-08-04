Who is being inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame this year?

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Enshrinement will take place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, beginning at noon ET on Saturday, August 6. It will be televised on ESPN and the NFL Network.

The newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame came from a roster of up to 19 Finalists. The Finalists include 15 Modern-Era Player Nominees, one Coach/Contributor Nominee and up to three Seniors Nominees.

Here’s a look at the list of inductees for the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Class of 2022