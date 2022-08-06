NFL Hall of Fame induction ceremony start time, live stream options for Saturday ceremony

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Enshrinement will take place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, beginning at noon ET on Saturday, August 6. It will be televised on ESPN and the NFL Network. The week’s festivities began with the NFL’s Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, followed by the enshrinees receiving their gold jackets on Friday.

Eight new players enter the Hall of Fame this weekend, increasing the total count of players, coaches and administrators to 362. The committee, which is made up of 49 members (32 from each NFL (two from New York and Los Angeles), and 17 other designated representatives), does not adhere to a set number of new enshrinees. However, current ground rules state that in between four and eight new members are chosen by the committee for enshrinement each year. There is a full list of members at the official Hall of Fame site.

The Class of 2022 features six players, one coach and one contributor. Offensive tackle Tony Boselli, wide receiver Cliff Branch, safety LeRoy Butler, linebacker Sam Mills and defensive linemen Richard Seymour and Bryant Young make up the group of players. Dick Vermeil enters as a coach, while Art McNally, a former on-field official and Supervisor of Officials, joins as a contributor.

HOF induction ceremony

Date: Saturday, August 6

Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Here’s the list of inductees and the order in which they will give their speeches on Saturday.

1. Tony Boselli (Tackle, Jackson Jaguars)

2. Cliff Branch (Wide receiver, Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders)

3. LeRoy Butler (Safety, Green Bay Packers)

4. Sam Mills (Linebacker, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers)

5. Bryant Young (Defensive tackle, San Francisco 49ers)

6. Richard Seymour (Defensive tackle, New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders)

7. Dick Vermeil (Coach, Philadelphia Eagles and St. Louis Rams)

8. Art McNally (Referee)