NFL Hall of Fame induction ceremony: How to watch, start time, TV channel, more

It’s Enshrinement Week, which means the 2022-23 NFL season is slowly upon us. But first, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will welcome its new members on Saturday, August 6. Following an unprecedented ceremony last year, where both the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame classes were inducted in the same weekend due to COVID-19, the event has returned to tradition.

The Selection Committee has chosen eight players from a roster of up to 19 Finalists. The Finalists include 15 Modern-Era Player Nominees, one Coach/Contributor Nominee and up to three Seniors Nominees. Headlining the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 is three-time Super Bowl champion Richard Seymour and legendary head coach Dick Vermeil.

HOF induction ceremony

Date: Saturday, August 6

Start time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN and NFL Network

Live stream: WatchESPN

For Saturday’s 2022 class, the ceremony will start at 12 p.m. ET with introductions and enshrinement speeches given at Tom Benson Hall of Fame stadium. ESPN and NFL Network will broadcast the event, and you can stream it on WatchESPN.

Here’s the list of inductees and the order in which they will give their speeches on Sunday.

1. Tony Boselli (Tackle, Jackson Jaguars)

2. Cliff Branch (Wide receiver, Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders)

3. LeRoy Butler (Safety, Green Bay Packers)

4. Sam Mills (Linebacker, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers)

5. Bryant Young (Defensive tackle, San Francisco 49ers)

6. Richard Seymour (Defensive tackle, New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders)

7. Dick Vermeil (Coach, Philadelphia Eagles and St. Louis Rams)

8. Art McNally (Referee)