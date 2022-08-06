Watch LeRoy Butler’s full Hall of Fame induction speech

Green Bay Packers strong safety LeRoy Butler was officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday and here’s his full speech after finally getting the honor.

Butler played 12 seasons with the Packers, helping the team defeat the New England Patriots 35-21 to win Super Bowl XXXI in January of 1997. He is also credited with inventing the “Lambeau Leap”, one of the most iconic celebrations in the NFL. He did it after taking a lateral from Reggie White the final 25 yards to the endzone. Since then, it has become a staple of Packers home games. In 181 career games, Butler finished with 726 combined tackles, 38 interceptions, 20.5 sacks, and 13 forced fumbles,

Above, you can click over to YouTube to view his enshrinement speech. There was some humor to it, but given his passion for football, it’s not surprising some of the more serious aspects he brought to the speech. Enjoy!