Watch Richard Seymour’s full Hall of Fame induction speech

New England Patriots defensive end Richard Seymour was officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday and you can watch his full speech right here.

Bill Belichick always knew Richard Seymour was destined for greatness



: #PFHOF22 Enshrinement — Today at 12pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/tHrhXMPPOA — NFL (@NFL) August 6, 2022

A seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro, Seymour played an integral role on the early Patriots dynasty of the early 2000’s. Through 12 seasons in the NFL, he compiled 496 total tackles with 91 TFLs, 57.5 sacks, and eight fumble recoveries. He spent eight seasons with the Patriots, helping the team win Super Bowl 36, Super Bowl 38, and Super 39. The Georgia product would be traded to the Oakland Raiders in 2009, where he spent four seasons before retiring following the 2012 season.

Above, you can click over to YouTube to view his enshrinement speech. There was some humor to it, but given his passion for football, it’s not surprising some of the more serious aspects he brought to the speech. Enjoy!