Watch Tony Boselli’s full Hall of Fame induction speech

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Tony Boselli was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 6, and you can watch his full speech here.

Tony Boselli becomes first Jaguars player enshrined in Hall of Fame: "It's a profound honor"https://t.co/OPvmXhZpE7 pic.twitter.com/Jw2A9ZgC6p — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 6, 2022

Boselli was drafted with the second overall pick in the 1995 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars and has the honor of being the first ever draft pick of the franchise. He spent all seven years of his playing career with the team and started 90 of the 91 games he played. He was a First-team All-Pro three separate times and made five Pro Bowls. Boselli was selected by the Houston Texans with the first overall pick in the 2002 Expansion Draft but remained on injured reserve the entire year, so only ever played for the Jags. He signed a one-day contract with Jacksonville and was the first inductee into the Pride of the Jaguars, which is the team’s personal Hall of Fame.

This isn’t Boselli’s first Hall of Fame, as he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2014. He played for the University of Southern California Trojans and was a three-time All-Pac-10 and All-American during his collegiate career.