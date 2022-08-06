Watch Bryant Young’s full Hall of Fame induction speech

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Bryant Young was officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday and you can watch his full speech right here.

A four-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, Young played his entire 14-year career with the Niners from 1994 to 2007. Through that time, he compiled 519 solo tackles along with 93 TFLs and 89.5 sacks, which is the most in franchise history. As a rookie, he recorded six sacks and helped the 49ers rout the San Diego Chargers 49-26 in Super Bowl 29. His best individual season came two years later in 1996, where he recorded 60 solo tackles along with 11.5 sacks and four passes defensed.

Above, you can click over to YouTube to view his enshrinement speech. It is already being lauded for the emotion as he spent time talking about his late son Colby, who passed away from cancer in 2016.