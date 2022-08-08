Latest updates on WR battle from Chiefs training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs had another impressive season last year as they made it to the AFC Championship and were just a few plays away from making another Super Bowl. This offseason, they made on of the biggest moves in all of the NFL where they traded away their clear number one receiver Tyreek Hill. They acquired a number of picks. They decided to go out and sign JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency.

Through training camp so far, Smith-Schuster has been their top guy. After OTA’s, there were many reports that it seemed like MVS could be the number one receiving option this year, but Smith-Schuster has moved into that for now through the training camp practices this far.

Mecole Hardman is a dark horse for the No. 1 receiver position, as he has been in this offense for multiple years and already has a connection with Mahomes. Smith-Schuster and MVS have more proven track records in the NFL, but that is because they’re more experienced. I think all three of these guys have decent seasons with Mahomes as their quarterback.

Who has the edge? To start the season, I think Smith-Schuster will be the clear No. 1 receiver and will have the top targets behind Travis Kelce. There is no doubt that JuJu is probably the most skilled of that receiving core when healthy. However, as the season goes on, I expect to see Mecole Hardman take the step forward and finish right near Smith-Schuster statistically. I think JuJu still edges him out, but I expect a career high for Hardman in receptions, yards, and touchdowns.

With Tyreek Hill in Kansas City, it was impossible for Hardman to compete with him in targets. But Hardman will be able to compete with JuJu and MVS. I honestly expect this receiving core to have a great season as a whole. But if I had to choose, Smith-Schuster will have the best numbers in the Chiefs receiving core this season.