How to watch Hard Knocks Detroit Lions episode 1 via live stream

The HBO series “Hard Knocks” is coming back heading into the 2022 NFL season. The team that was selected to be featured on the show is the Detroit Lions, led by head coach Dan Campbell, who figures to be a well-liked character on the show. We go over how you can watch the first episode of this season via live stream.

Hard Knocks: Lions, episode 1 live stream

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: HBO

Live stream: HBO Max

The Lions enter the 2022 with high expectations in the second year under Campbell. Detroit has one of the better offensive lines in the NFL and are looking to build an elite defense led by Aidan Hutchinson and Jeff Okudah. Jared Goff has plenty of weapons on offense with Amon-Ra St. Brown, D’Andre Swift, DJ Chark and rookie WR Jameson Williams.