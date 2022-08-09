When does Hard Knocks: Lions episode 1 start?

It’s almost football season so you know what that means? It’s time for another season of the hit series “Hard Knocks” on HBO. The Detroit Lions will bless our TV screens and devices on Tuesday night when the show returns, running through the first week of September. Here we’re going to go over when the first episode will air and some background info.

Hard Knocks: Lions, Episode 1 start time

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: HBO

Live stream: HBO Max

The first episode will air at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 9. The Lions are entering a crucial season under head coach Dan Campbell. Detroit needs to start to show signs of improvement consider the franchise has missed the playoffs in five straight seasons. The Lions haven’t made it past a Wild Card game since 1991. Campbell went 3-13-1 in 2021 in his first season.

The Lions enter the season with a promising young offense and defense. DJ Chark was brought in along with rookie WR Jameson Williams. Amon-Ra St. Brown has the chance to take another big step after a strong rookie season. D’Andre Swift should continue to lead the backfield and backup RB Jamaal Williams will make for great TV in this season of the show.