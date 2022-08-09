How many episodes are in this Hard Knocks season?

The Detroit Lions will be featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks throughout training camp as they gear up for the 2022 NFL season. This will be the first time the docuseries has followed the franchise since it began in 2001, and the first episode will air on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 10:00 p.m. ET.

The Lions are coming off a 3-13-1 season in 2021 and did not record a victory in the first 12 games of the regular season. Interestingly enough, this will be quarterback Jared Goff’s third time appearing on Hard Knocks as he was featured with the Los Angeles Rams in 2016 and 2020.

This year’s edition of Hard Knocks will include five episodes and air every Tuesday night at 10:00 p.m. ET on HBO from now till the start of the regular season.

Hard Knocks Schedule