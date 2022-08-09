Top storylines to follow heading into episode 1 of Hard Knocks: Lions

The Detroit Lions are the subject of this year’s Hard Knocks special on HBO. The first episode of the series will air Tuesday, August 9. Here’s a look at some of the storylines fans might be interested in ahead of the premiere.

Hard Knocks: Lions, Episode 1 storylines

Will rookie Aidan Hutchinson make a big impression?

We’re already hearing reports of the former Michigan DE singing Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean”, so it seems Hutchinson could be a focal point of this season. Playing for his hometown team makes him a natural character to follow and the rookie seems ready to absorb the spotlight. Let’s see if the Hard Knocks producers give him significant run time.

Dan Campbell’s coaching methods

No matter what you think about Campbell as a coach, you have to admit he’s a passionate guy who enjoys football. That attitude will surely translate on the show, but will it lead to meaningful growth on the field or conflict? Fans will get an inside look into Campbell’s approach and how the players respond to him.

Will a second receiver emerge behind Amon-ra St. Brown?

St. Brown is basically locked in as WR1 after putting up 560 yards and five touchdowns over the final six games of the season. The question is who steps up behind him. Jameson Williams is on the mend, DJ Chark is a newcomer and Josh Reynolds hasn’t been able to live up to his potential yet. This camp battle should feature heavily on Hard Knocks.