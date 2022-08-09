What team is on Hard Knocks this season?

The 2022 edition of HBO’s Hard Knocks will follow the Detroit Lions training camp as head coach Dan Campbell enters Year 2 in the latest attempt to turn around a struggling franchise. The series debuted in 2001, and this will be the first time the Lions have been featured on Hard Knocks.

The Lions started the 2021 season 0-10-1 and finished with a 3-13-1 record. To add insult to injury, Detroit never won a playoff game in the 12 seasons Matthew Stafford was with the organization, and he is a Super Bowl champion one year into his tenure with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Lions have not made the postseason since 2016, and their over/under season win total is set at 6.5 with -120 odds toward the over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

In 2021, the series debuted Hard Knocks In Season when it followed around the Indianapolis Colts, and that team will be the Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 NFL season.