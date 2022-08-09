How do they pick the Hard Knocks team every year?

More eyes will be on the Detroit Lions leading up to the 2022 NFL regular season than usual as they will be featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks throughout training camp. The team finished just 3-13-1 last season as head coach Dan Campbell heads into Year 2 with the franchise.

The Lions were picked to be the Hard Knocks team based on a few reasons. A franchise can be forced to be featured on the show if they have a head coach who was not with the team in the previous season, have not made the playoffs in the previous two seasons and have not been on Hard Knocks in the past 10 years.

The Lions, New York Jets and Carolina Panthers were the only three teams that would’ve been forced to be on Hard Knocks if they were selected, and this will be the first time the show will follow Detroit since the series debuted in 2001.

The Lions’ win total is set at 6.5 this season with -120 odds toward the over on DraftKings Sportsbook.