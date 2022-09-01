Broncos give Russell Wilson $245 million extension, $165 million guaranteed

There was never any doubt that an extension for newly acquired quarterback Russell Wilson would get done, but the numbers and timing were still in doubt. But, no more, as Wilson and the Broncos have agreed to terms on a $245 million 7-year extension with $165 million guaranteed, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

This new contract doesn’t reset the quarterback market though, as Wilson’s average salary remains below Aaron Rodgers.

The top-5 highest paid QB in terms of average annual value now:

1. Aaron Rodgers: $50.271M

2. Russell Wilson: $49M

3. Kyler Murray: $46.1M

4. Deshaun Watson: $46M

5. Patrick Mahomes: $45M — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 1, 2022

Wilson is 33 and this extension would have him playing with the Broncos until he is 40. With Aaron Rodgers winning back-to-back MVPs at 36 and 37 and Tom Brady playing at a high level at 45 and winning a Super Bowl just two years ago, we will likely continue to see big contracts for quarterbacks heading into their mid-30s and beyond.

The next quarterback to get paid will be Lamar Jackson, as he is negotiating an extension right now.